Seven Days of Saint Patrick puts on virtual music and comedy show

Remember live music? Yes, we are all pining for that feeling of watching your favorite band jam out on a stage while sipping on a vodka soda and getting jabbed in the side by a stranger. Even the next-day hangover sounds glorious right about now.

Well pour yourself a drink because from March 17-23, 16 of Kansas City’s local artists take the virtual stage from the RINO Theater in North KC during Seven Days of St. Patrick, a local-lovin’ live music series by the Pitch Podcast Network and summerofsoundkc.com. The online festival’s acts include A’Sean, Calvin Arsenia, and Other Americans, along with comedy from Carlos Chamon, Brittany Tilander, and more.

“I think every musician has wound up in despair over the loss of live music,” says Ben Wendt, co-owner of The RINO and executive producer of Seven Days of St. Patrick. “But the truth is we’re slowly coming out on the other side of this. My hope is that COVID has caused people to realize local never left. It’s here to stay.”

Hartzell Gray—Kansas City on air talent at KCUR, host of the KC Morning Show podcast, voice of Sporting Kansas City, and KC Monarchs host—is (you guessed it) hosting the Saint Patrick music festival.

“We’re all navigating the new normal, right?” Hartzell says. “What are these shows and concerts gonna look like, and at some point we’re going to need a better answer than the one we’re currently getting. I happen to think the answer is already here. I think it’s hyper local, I think it’s community based, And after you see what these incredible performers put together for this festival. *chefs kisses*”

You can watch the performances on summerofsoundkc.com.

Seven Days of Saint Patrick lineup:

Wednesday, March 17, 7 p.m. features Other Americans, Forrest McCurren, and the Daily Special.

Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m. you can catch Blue False Indigo and Larsen.

Friday, March 19, 7 p.m. They Call Me Sauce and Mason Blaize take the stage.

Saturday, March 20, 7 p.m. you won’t want to miss Fritz Hutchison and Calvin Arsenia.

Sunday, March 21, 7 p.m. is comedy night with a stellar lineup of Carlos Chamon, Aaron Scarbrough, Brittany Tilander, and Moneisha Williams.

Monday, March 22, 7 p.m. Faintheart and A’sean perform.

Tuesday, March 23 , 7 p.m. wraps up with AtticNoise and The Way Way Back.

For more information on Seven Days of St. Patrick, check out summerofsoundkc.com. The Pitch Podcast Network can be found here.