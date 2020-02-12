Saturday’s Roller Derby got peak Derby
Saturday night, the Kansas City Roller Warriors women’s roller derby league held the fourth night of bouts of the season featuring the reigning champion Victory Vixens battling the Black Eyed Susans. The Dreadnought Dorothy’s and the Knockouts fought it out in the second bout.
Disclosure: Victory Vixen #70 Shimmy Hendwrex is the wife of the author. We trust that this did not impact his coverage of how awesome derby is.
KC Derby is held at Memorial Hall in KCK, and the next bout is March 14. Also, beginner/intro classes for the sport are starting up now, if you’re looking for a place to take out your anger about everything in 2020.