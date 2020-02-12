Saturday’s Roller Derby got peak Derby

Saturday night, the Kansas City Roller Warriors women’s roller derby league held the fourth night of bouts of the season featuring the reigning champion Victory Vixens battling the Black Eyed Susans. The Dreadnought Dorothy’s and the Knockouts fought it out in the second bout.

The Susans got out to an early lead against the Vixens and never looked back. Despite being down nearly 60 pts in the first half, the Vixens battled back to within 16 pts before falling short. Final score was 169-153 with the Susans coming out on top.

In the second bout, the Dreadnought Dorothy’s and Knockouts kept a close score in a defensive battle with no team gaining a clear advantage after the first half. In the second half, the Dorothy’s slowly increased their lead to win by a score of 152-131. Effective blocking and avoiding the penalty box proved to be critical in winning the bout.

Disclosure: Victory Vixen #70 Shimmy Hendwrex is the wife of the author. We trust that this did not impact his coverage of how awesome derby is.

KC Derby is held at Memorial Hall in KCK, and the next bout is March 14. Also, beginner/intro classes for the sport are starting up now, if you’re looking for a place to take out your anger about everything in 2020.