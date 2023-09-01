Satirical slasher Dude Bro Party Massacre III picks off final bros with sketch schlock strife

Some say that every great horror movie starts with a murder. Jaws, Halloween, Fox and the Hound, the list goes on. However, few horror films start with 26 murders. Dude Bro Party Massacre III can proudly claim that feat, as it kills just that many within the first few minutes.

Dude Bro Party Massacre III, or DBPMIII as I will refer to it from now on to save us both time, is a hilarious satirical take on mid-to-late 80s slasher flicks and frat bro culture. Taking inspiration from multiple classic horror films such as Psycho and the Slumber Party Massacre series, this schlock-a-thon is a labor-of-love from sketch comedy group 5 Second Films.

5 Second Films got their name from creating and distributing, uh, films that were five seconds in length. One such film was a 2009 “trailer” to the then-fictional Dude Bro Party Massacre 3. The group would then go on to shoot DBPMIII as a feature in 2015. And before you ask, yes, this is the third installment in a fake trilogy. Also featured in the film

The movie follows college student Brett Chorino (Alec Owen) as he infiltrates his twin-brother’s fraternity to investigate and avenge his murder.

If you’re a fan of the fantastic and ridiculous, this movie is for you. DBPMIII is filled with insane storytelling and hilariously yet intentionally lousy acting. As the studio responsible for the movie thrived during the heyday of YouTube sketch comedy, the film itself feels like a sketch. And it works. The actors’ chemistry throughout the film is one of its biggest highlights.

The acting and storytelling aren’t the only assets employed to take the piss out of slasher flicks. Intentional film degradation, over-the-top editing, fourth wall breaks, and ridiculous plot points keep the viewer consistently engaged with the foundational tropes it parodies so well.

Clocking in at just over 90 minutes, DBPMIII doesn’t overstay its welcome. Every actor plays their character well. But most surprisingly, the cinematography, practical effects and set-pieces exceed expectations, despite the movie having only a 500,000 dollar budget.

So if satirical takes on slasher movies, unserious acting, and some of the most creative and brutal kills you will ever see in a horror movie are your cup of tea, DBPMIII is for you.

Grab a six-pack, high-five your bros, and bring some emergency doggy bags because it’s Greek week at Delta Bi.

Dude Bro Party Massacre III is available today on VOD.