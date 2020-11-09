Ryan Maybee says goodbye to The Rieger, Manifesto

Lucia Verzola,
Screen Shot 2020 11 09 At 4.35.45 Pm

The Reiger. // Courtesy Ryan Maybee

In a long, heart-wrenching Facebook post, Ryan Maybee, owner of The Rieger and Manifesto, gave his proper goodbyes to the local restaurants and what they have meant to him and the community over the last twelve years.

The Rieger officially shut its doors last week after a decade of business, forcing to close due to the challenges of COVID-19.

Manifesto never reopened after a dining shutdown back in March.

The entire post is embedded here. It’s a bit of a journey.

Fair warning – This is a LONG post. I don’t expect you all to read it, but if you do, just let me say thank you. I’ve…

Posted by Ryan Maybee on Monday, November 9, 2020

 

Categories: Food & Drink
Tags: , , , ,

