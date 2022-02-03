Royals cover admission costs for the Negro League Museums throughout Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities have pledged to cover admission costs to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. All visitors wishing to tour the museum during the month of Feb. will be able to do so, free of charge.

“We can’t thank the Kansas City Royals enough for giving fans this tremendous opportunity to experience the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” museum President Bob Kendrick says.

“The powerful story of the Negro Leagues is one of strong-willed athletes who refused to accept the notion that they were unfit to share in the joys of our national pastime,” Kendrick says. “Their passion would not only change the game, but it also helped change our nation for the better. That story of triumph over adversity comes to life at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. We hope this incredible gesture by the Royals will motivate fans to pay us a visit.”

The museum highlights the impact of the baseball league’s impact on social advancement in America. The NLBM history provides a historical view of early baseball pioneers such as Moses Fleetwood Walker, Bud Fowler, and the famous Jackie Robinson.

Opened in 1991 as a small, single-room office space, founders and leadership helped the historical center move into its current, permanent facility by 1997. The exhibits are housed at 1616 E 18th St., just two blocks away from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the league.

As early as 2011, MLB managers and players have suggested that the organization should make attendance to the cultural hub mandatory for all members of the professional baseball league.

In other news, the NLBM was recently added to the National Civil Rights Trail—which highlights vital moments and locations in the Civil Rights movement across the country.

The Kansas City Royals have previously shown support for the NLBM in its annual “Salute to the Negro Leagues” day. The event typically entails both teams wearing retro-Negro League jerseys, with fans encouraged to “dress to the nines”—an ode to churches pushing services back so fans would be able to attend games.

Ticket information, membership signup, museum news, and more can be found online.