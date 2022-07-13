Romance GenreCon brings the blushing on Aug. 4-6

Mid-Continent Public Library’s annual Romance GenreCon will be hosted at Woodneath Library Center Aug. 4-6.

The Romance Writers Conference kicks off GenreCon Aug. 4 and 5. Bestselling and award-winning romance authors will lead workshops on topics like indie publishing, customer bases, and social media.

Historical romance authors Cat Sebastian, Joanna Shupe, Lisa Rayne, and Kansas City local Janna MacGregor are a handful of headliners who will be sharing their expertise.

The Romance Readers Conference begins Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome party and reading salon.

An author panel on industry issues is the morning wake-up for attendees Aug. 6, followed by organized crafts by Bliss Books & Wine.

The festival is free to attend.