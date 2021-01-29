Roman Alexander named to Spotify’s “Hot Country Artists to Watch 2021” list

Roman Alexander–formerly of Parkville, Missouri, and now a Nashville resident–was named to the first-ever “Artists to Watch” list by Spotify’s “Hot Country” playlist, as announced via the Hot Country Instagram. The streaming service says that their “influential country music team have come together to put their collective finger on the pulse of a new wave of rising country artists they feel will become fan favorites this year.” Alexander is featured as part of a list of ten artists which also includes the southern rock-influenced Priscilla Block and the hip-hop meets country of Willie Jones.

With the release of last year’s Between You & Me EP, Alexander’s blend of country twang and R&B-style vocal delivery has made solid waves in country music press. His music’s something your George Strait and Randy Travis-loving mom can get behind, while still leaning pop enough that Alexander fits in right alongside Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton on Q104. Or, as Spotify puts it, he’s a “[s]tellar young troubadour who already has two decades of performing under his belt and has won over the industry and fans with his earnest and confident performances.” Check out Between You & Me and see if you don’t agree.

You can find out more of Alexander’s Kansas City roots in this Fox 4 interview from last November.