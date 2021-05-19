A Teacher’s Appreciation Month salute to local heroes

Camille Burgmeier teaches biology at De La Salle Education Center as well as a dual-enrollment class with UMKC called “Grow Your Own Teacher,” for students that are interested in becoming teachers themselves. This is her eighth year as an educator, and she’s proud of how dedicated her students have been. “They wanted to come back in the building,” she says. “If they had a little bit of a hard period in between, when they came back, they came

back

. I just feel proud of them because all the things ‘learning loss’…all these things that are true that we’ve heard people say, these experts say. The actual kids are like, ‘What? We’re going to come back to school. I still want to graduate. I’m going to get my grades up.’ They still have these very clear goals and yes they are experiencing achieving the goals differently but they still know what they want and they want to get it.”