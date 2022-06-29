Rightfully Sewn stitches together Golden Gala fundraiser for Sept. 17

Rightfully Sewn is a nonprofit founded in 2015 to provide seamstress training and create a space for Kansas City fashion designers in the market. Their Golden Gala fundraiser will be held Sept. 17 at The Little Theatre.

Food, fashion, and live music from Talya & Her Boyfriends will be featured, as well as an award ceremony for Internationally Acclaimed Fashion Professional, Exceptional Fashion Educator, and Distinguished Fashion Designer.

General admission tickets are $200 each, while sponsorship packages start at $2,000.

The cost of tickets will go toward supporting operations and programming such as the Seamstress Training Program and the Fashion Designer Development Program. Since 2017, more than 45 students have graduated from the Seamstress Training Program, most of whom arrived in the U.S. as refugees.

Rightfully Sewn also offers free workshops for Kansas City’s designers to help them grow their businesses, putting an emphasis on supporting the community by uplifting local economy.