Some restaurants offering tasty specials for Super Bowl LV

Food will be a key staple while supporting the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV from the living room. At least ten businesses in Kansas City will be offering specials for the Super Bowl. Along with food, Kansas City Chiefs merchandise and artwork can also be delivered to the front door. We have the details so time can be spent reading other articles from The Pitch instead of searching for these specials.

Fat Sully’s

Fat Sully’s New York Pizza is offering meal deals to-go, with some including a pint of ice cream. A two-topping pizza, a 32 oz growler, and a pint of ice cream can be yours for $38. Add a salad for two and your total will be $44.

Ice cream pint flavors include Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater, Cookie Crumbles, Gone Campin’, Samoa Samoa, and Thick Mint. Order here.

Shatto Home Delivery

Artist Jason Wilcox’s artwork features Kansas City Chiefs players including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. His artwork is exclusively available via Shatto Home Delivery.

Shatto Home Delivery‘s motto is “Bringing back the milkman”. The company will deliver milk to the front door. The company even has Kansas City Chiefs merchandise featuring coach Andy Reid as a cow on shirts.

For snacking during the game, Shatto Home Delivery will bring sweet and tangy meatballs, popcorn, cheesecake, and more to the front door. There is also a Guac Box available which has all ingredients needed to make four to six servings of guacamole. Order here.

Mike’s Wine & Spirits

Mike’s Wine and Spirits is offering delivery before and during the game so a play isn’t missed. Order online.

Epic Burgers

An Epic Munchies Box is available for $19. It is a sampler plate including mozzarella sticks, cheeseburger sliders, fried pickles, onion rings, buffalo chicken strips, and black bean and roasted corn mini quesadillas. Ranch, creamy barbecue sauce, and salsa also are served with it for dipping.

Super Epic Fire Roasted Nachos are available for $10. It serves one or two people. An Epic Party Size is available for $18. The nachos are so big they have to be served in a pizza box. They are made with freshly fried tortilla chips and Guinness cheese sauce, smoked gouda, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, house-smoked pulled pork, sautéed onions, peppers, olives, and jalapeños. They are topped with fresh pico de gallo, green onion, and sour cream and served with salsa and guacamole on the side.

Epic Burgers is open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. Delivery and carryout can be ordered through their website.

Summit Grill

Family-sized appetizers and sides to-go are available including hummus, spinach and artichoke dip, pot roast sliders, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and more. Order online or call for curbside pickup.

Q39

Q39 features all things barbecue. Three Butcher Block Bundles are available and they include whole, smoked, ready to carve meat served hot and fresh.

The Barnyard package is $79 and includes two grilled and smoked half chickens, four house-made chipotle sausage links, baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, and Q39 classic sauce and rolls. It serves six to eight.

The Pig Out Package includes whole apple-brined and smoked pork shoulder, baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, and Q39 zesty sauce and rolls. It serves eight to ten.

The Ultimate Brisket Package is $279 and includes whole hickory-smoked certified black angus beef brisket, a quart and pint of baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, and Q39 classic sauce and rolls. It serves 18-20.

Grab N Go Packages are also available for $17 per person. The package includes baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and a choice of two meats.

Packages can be upgraded with a group order of The Best Wings on the Planet or Q39’s Honey Glazed Pork Spare Ribs.

Orders must be placed online 24 hours in advance for curbside pickup.

Third Street Social

Family-sized appetizers and sides to-go are available including deviled eggs, pimento cheese, Korean steak tacos, wings, family-sized smoked gouda mac n’ cheese, and more. Order online or call (816) 384-2123 for curbside pickup.

Jones Bar-B-Q

Jones Bar-B-Q will be open to fulfill preorders from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. The restaurant is offering bulk orders of beef, turkey, and burnt ends by the pound. Sausage, slabs of ribs, party trays, chicken wings, and large sides of potatoes, coleslaw, and beans are also available. Call ahead at (913) 788-5005 to place an

order through January 31.

Pearl Tavern

Family-sized appetizers and sides to-go are available including blue crab dip, jumbo hot wings, hushpuppies, smoked salmon dip, family-sized corn and crab saute, and more. Order online or call for curbside pickup.

Lion’s Choice

The St. Louis based family of restaurants is known for their roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard. Lion’s Choice is offering Pride Packs. For $25 you can have 10 roast beef sandwiches ready for pickup at the drive-thru in a red insulated Pride Pack designed bag.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Lion’s Choice will offer an additional deal with a one-day-only offer of two free pints of vanilla custard dyed red with all Pride Pack purchases.

All Lion’s Choice transactions are taking place through the drive-thru. Customers can place their orders online for drive-thru pickup or through DoorDash for delivery.