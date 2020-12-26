Reminder: Trash no-tag week in effect through Dec. 31

A friendly reminder from your neighbors here at The Pitch: now through Thursday, no-tag trash pick-ups are instituted. You can put out as many bags of garbage (30lbs or less, up to a dozen) along with unlimited recycling for pick-up on the Missouri side—no extra trash tags required.

If you had a large Christmas celebration, this is your chance to clear out the crap. Perhaps also today would be the right day to finally go through the basement/garage/That One Closet and clean house.

More details are available here from the KCMO City Hall website.