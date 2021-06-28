RecruitMilitary hosting job fair for KC veterans amid high unemployment wave

As many Kansas Citians are struggling to find jobs following the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, many veterans of the US Armed Forces continue to struggle with joblessness.

Locally, more resources and programs are being offered to help those in need of assistance. But veterans, are prone to joblessness, and often deal with the added stress of mental and physical health complications, making securing steady work even more difficult.

This Thursday, July 1, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will be hosting the Kansas City Veterans Job Fair, which is open to transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.



The fair will be in person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arrowhead stadium. Registration to join is free and available online. And while the event will be held face-to-face, organizers do recommend coming prepared with a mask.



“While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we’re ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities,” Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO says.

The job fair is in conjuncture with a Missouri bill, designed to help veterans of the military get licensure in an occupation they held while in service more easily.