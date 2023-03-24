Radkey will rock The Ship April 22 for Mental Health is Health donation drive

Midwest Music Foundation is bringing rockstars Radkey to KC’s The Ship on April 22 for a show in support of the ‘Mental Health is Health’ donation drive.

“Funds from Midwest Music Foundation’s annual Donation Drive have assisted local musicians and industry professionals with affordable, essential health care services. This year’s focus on our Mental Health For Musicians initiative will designate funds for counseling and other mental wellness resources. As artists lost countless opportunities to create, perform and generate income over the pandemic, their need for mental health support remains at an all-time high,” says the event description.

The evening will consist of two performances: a dinner matinee variety show curated by Havilah and Kris Bruders with doors at 6:00 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:00 p.m., and a later concert featuring Radkey, Pamper the Madman, and Gascan, with doors at 9:30 p.m. and the show beginning 10:00 p.m.

According to the event description, “DJ Thunderctz will also be on hand spinning a mix of soulful and funky 45s on The Ship’s original stage.”

Reserved seating for the dinner show is $20, and a ticket for the dinner show plus the late-night concert is $30. Dinner general admission tickets, with no guarantee of seating, are $10, and late-night concert general admission is $15. Combined GA tickets for both shows are $20. Tickets are available online.