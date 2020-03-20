Quarantine podcast recommendations for empty, empty days

Stuck at home for long periods of time and feeling a little restless? These five podcasts will help you zone out and stop thinking about the goddamn coronavirus.

Bowen Yang, one of the funniest comedians from this season of Saturday Night Live, and Matt Rogers gab and gossip about all things culture for Las Culturistas. If you need two snarky gay friends who have opinions about the new Lady Gaga single, then this podcast is required listening.

Editor-in-Chief of Bon Appétit, Adam Rapoport, hosts the mouthwatering Foodcast podcast. If you’re stuck in the house for a few days, this podcast will have you daydreaming about the gluttonous feast you plan on creating whenever the grocery store is abundantly safe to visit.

If I’m acting lazy and barely getting out of bed, Reveal, an in-depth podcast from The Center for Investigative Reporting, keeps my mind racing. Their episode titled “Fancy Galleries, Fake Art” dives deep into an $80 million fake art scam and is one of the best podcast episodes that I’ve heard so far this year.

At the moment, a majority of sporting events might be canceled, but that shouldn’t stop religiously devoted fans from missing out on their athletic fix. This daily sports podcast from The Athletic and Wondery will keep you satisfied while waiting for the stadiums to reopen. Plus, each episode is around 20 minutes, so listeners with short attention spans can keep their interest piqued.

This weekly Rolling Stone podcast hosted by Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper features a hefty dose of political news mixed with irreverent humor. Their left-of-center viewpoint is refreshing, and they don’t hesitate to criticize members of both political parties when they have disagreements.