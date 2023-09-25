Q39 launches new menu with a hint of Scottish inspiration

Kansas City is considered by some as the barbeque capital of America, and those of us living here have access to the best of the best when it comes to smoked meats. Many would say that Q39 is one of those bests, with their flame to table competition style barbeque.

I thought I knew what to expect when I sat down to try the new menu, but a few things surprised me. Q39 will always offer the classics such as beef brisket, pork, and ribs, but Executive Chef Philip Thompson strives to stay innovative as reflected in the new menu.

We kicked off with the Cherry Fey–a cocktail made with maraschino liqueur, lemon simple syrup, absinthe, Fever-Tree, and Mediterranean tonic. This cocktail is bright and clear, with a slightly tart and sweet taste thanks to the maraschino and lemon. It was light and easy to drink, and was reminiscent of an ice cold cherry limeade.

Next up was a salad–I know, I know, this is not why you visit KC BBQ joints. But this BLT Salad was a light starter that won over this carnivore. Bibb lettuce, bacon lardons, roasted tomato, ranch dressing, with their popular onion straws on top. The best part (and what kept me going back to it) was the bacon lardons: crouton sized, perfectly rendered bacon pillows that would melt as soon as you ate them. If they could just bring out a bowl of these, I’d be a happy man.

Another pleasant surprise followed. The Smoked Salmon Dip may not be something you expect at a BBQ joint, but it was important for Chef Phillip to bring this twist to Q39.

It all started with his trip to Island Skye in Scotland, where he was introduced to another chef who owned a small smokehouse and previously worked under Gordon Ramsay. There he spent a few hours with Chef Phillip, showing him how he perfected the smoked salmon. Chef in turn brought this technique back to Kansas City–where the salmon is maple brined for 24 hours in house, then blended with creme fraiche, fresh dill, mayonnaise, and horseradish. It is served with pita chips dusted with Q39’s fry seasoning.

Another new item on this menu is the Pork Belly appetizer: smoked and grilled pork belly with Mexican street corn and chipotle BBQ sauce. This was an item they introduced based on the large number of customers who asked them for cheesy corn. The pork belly was rich–smoked and rendered to perfection. The Mexican street corn had the right amount of spice to complement.

To bring it back to the familiar, we wrapped up with a classic brisket. For the table (or yourself, we won’t judge) is the new Smoked Brisket Nachos. A generous portion of smoked brisket throughout, with roasted corn salsa, sausage queso, and spiced tortilla chips made from Yoli Tortilleria tortillas.

These new items are available at both Q39 locations, in Overland Park [11051 Antioch Rd.] and Midtown [1000 W 39th St].