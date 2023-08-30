Punkie Johnson brings her bawdy SNL humor to the KC stage this weekend

Imagine scoring your dream gig to become a featured player on SNL—only to have it happen smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic.

Such was the case for comedian Punkie Johnson, who made the most of her debut season in 2020, amidst endless pandemic restrictions.

Johnson got her start as a stand-up comedian before venturing into writing and acting, appearing in such staples as A Black Lady Sketch Show and Crank Yankers.

Now the Louisiana native—who saw her SNL airtime skyrocket this past season—is poised to hit the stage at The Comedy Club of Kansas City this Friday with her brazen, take-no-prisoners, queerly specific blend of humor. (If you saw her unleash at Big Slick this year, you know exactly what we’re talking about.)

We caught up with the clever comedian for a brief Q+A just as she heads to the metro. We’re pretty sure she’s a fan of our fair city—and then some.

The Pitch: Enlighten us, what are the Top 3 Things You Need To Know About Working On a Live Weekly Broadcast?

Punkie Johnson: One, be on time. It’s live. Show can’t go on without all the pieces. I mean, it can and it will, but regardless, just have your ass on time.

Two, eat. Make sure you eat. It’s a long day—and a busy day—and we all know when we have a long busy day, the day can get away from us quickly. We can look up and it’s 10 p.m. Then you’re weak and low-energy because you haven’t fueled your body. Don’t forget to eat.

Three: pay attention. Things move very fast and very close. There are people, wires, and heavy equipment everywhere. Everybody is moving at the same rate of each other. It’s important to keep your eyes up and your ears open. It becomes an art, and we all develop this chemistry with each other to ensure we all have a great show—including the people behind the camera.

And four—I’ll throw in one more. Have. Fun.

How has your comedy evolved over the years? You’ve definitely become a lot more comfortable in your own celebrity skin.

My comedy. Well, that’s a loaded question. I guess I just learned how to cut the fat and get straight to the point. When people are getting to know you and you are building your fan base, you don’t have much time to impress, you don’t have much time to make a fan. You gotta be sure of yourself, be assertive, bring the energy, and, as always, show them you’re having fun.

Being on the road every week helps as well. I get to travel all over the country to see what works and what doesn’t work. Also, many people probably won’t say this but, bombing helps me evolve as well. I learn much better from my mistakes. I owe a lot of cities a lot of good comedy, ‘cuz I done-done some bombing. But I appreciate those cities that understood and allowed me to explore and find what was right for me moving forward in this comedy game. I will definitely pay them back with a great special.

You debuted—and absolutely owned your set—at Big Slick this year! Any fond and/or wildly inappropriate memories?

[laughs] I probably should hold myself to my own word and have a baby with Travis Kelce. That is my wildest memory: telling Kansas City we’re planning to have a baby—and asking him in front of 6,000 people for his sperm. I’m just happy the people wanted to have fun and were okay with my aggressive, brash, and over the top personality.

More importantly, what did you think of Kansas City?

The food and the good people. That’s kind of all I look forward to in any town. If the people are kind and happy and joyful—then the food will be even better. That means it’s made and shared with love. Also, Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas are two different things.

Love me some Kansas City.

Finally, how are you keeping yourself busy during the SAG/WGA strike? Are you doing a lot more stand-up?

I’m doing a lot more stand up, developing my special and, honestly, really just taking it day by day. Since June, I have been on the road every weekend with my homie Dicey, doing comedy, and promoting our podcast—Love Thang with Punkie Johnson—that’s out everywhere you get your podcast, by the way. Y’all tune in.

And I’m also doing my favorite thing ever—eating Taco Bell. I am exhausted, but I’m ready for Kansas City. It’s my second to last stop before I take a month off—so let’s eat, cheers, and be happy. Let’s go, Kansas City. Salute.