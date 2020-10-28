Pro Athlete is KC Chamber’s small business of the year

E-commerce business Pro Athlete, Inc. was named 2020 Small Business of the Year by the Kansas City Chamber in their first virtual Small Business Award Event. The local sporting goods store was represented by CEO Andrew Dowis, who was given the award on October 15th at the Chamber’s awards luncheon, presented by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

“This is a huge honor,” said CEO Andrew Dowis, accepting the award. “Push yourself to say yes to that crazy idea that doesn’t make sense for the bottom line but makes sense for the betterment of you and your team.”

Pro Athlete is known for its customer service and fun and safe workplace environment, for which they’ve been awarded many times on local, regional, and national levels. Consistently ranked among the best places to work in Kansas City, Pro Athlete boasts a workplace with top-notch benefits. The Pro Athlete workspace has amenities like a batting cage, a swimming pool, a chef, a basketball court, and more.

“Yes, we have all these really great benefits and perks for our employees, but we focused on the strategy behind the perks,” says Dowis. “Whether it’s a haircut or hitting the gym or something else, we want our employees to do these things during their work time, so they don’t take away from family time.”

The “Mr. K Award” is given each year to the KC small business that best represents the three pillars of Ewing Kauffman’s success: sustainable growth, strong employee relations, and a commitment to giving back to the community. The full list of the 2020 Top 10 Small Businesses includes Amply Media, Cherry Co., Chicken N Pickle, J. Rieger & Co., Messenger Coffee, McLain’s Bakery, Prairie Elder Care, Signal Theory, and Traders Insurance Company.

You can watch the entire award ceremony on the Chamber’s Youtube channel.