Price Chopper in Overland Park pivots café into vaccine clinic for 1,200 this week alone

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Price Chopper at 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue is set to administer approximately 1,200 vaccine doses this week.

Within 15 minutes, the first 96 vaccination slots filled up according to Amanda Applegate, clinical services coordinator for Balls Foods, which owns Price Chopper and Hen House.

All available time slots through March 3 have been filled. About 500 appointments will become available for March 4 and 5.

Applegate says all 13 of Balls Food Stores’ pharmacy locations in Kansas, including those at select Price Chopper and Hen House locations in Johnson County, are set to receive more Moderna Vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program this week.

Balls Foods was able to send about 100 doses to each participating pharmacy. The company is unsure of how many doses of the Moderna vaccine it will receive in the future.

“We find out about 24 hours in advance, so we wait until we are confident the vaccine is going to be here before we post appointments because we don’t want to post appointments and the vaccine not show up,” says Applegate.

Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is underway in Kansas. Balls Foods is vaccinating people 65 and older as well as employees of K-12 Kansas school districts. According to the Shawnee Mission Post, Applegate says Balls Foods has been requesting additional doses but they are not guaranteed.

Be sure a second dose can be administered 21-28 days after the first before making an appointment. More information can be found here.