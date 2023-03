We premiered the first Catty Cline single a year and a half ago, and in the time since, Anna Redmond’s musical project has gone from solo to an actual band.

The end result is a new single, “Leading You,” out today from Manor Records, which captures the scrappily poppy sound of the Scratch EP, but with a bigger, more-rounded sense of production.

The jangly dream pop gem looks ahead to warmer nights, and you can check it out below.