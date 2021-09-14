Power and Light District announces fall events, concert lineups

The Power and Light District has announced its fall event schedule and concert series lineup, revealing the return of signature annual events such as Oktoberfest (Oct. 9), Cornucopia (Oct 15-17), the CarnEVIL Halloween Party Bar Crawl (Oct. 30), and the Wicked Wine Walk (Nov. 6).

The district’s concert series’ “Friday Night Live” and Saturday staple “Coors Light Block Party,” are also set to continue with a roster featuring Willie Jones, Noe Palma, Dirt Road Addiction, Travis Gibson, Dave Baker Band, and Randall King.

The district will host Chiefs football watch parties every game day, all of which will be free entry and admit all ages. Oct. 8 will bring the first installment of the Sunday Night Football CanVS mural, a live mural painted by artist Syke Styles from 4-10 p.m., to celebrate the Chiefs matchup against the Bills that evening. Every week thereafter, a local artist will add another five-yards worth of mural to be inspired by the fans.

On Sept. 25, P&L will host the inaugural Literacy KC Classic, where teams of five will assemble to compete in a miniature golf course round that will last 2.5 hours. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available, with music being provided by PNC Pop Up Performers.

The fifth annual Oktoberfest Live! will kick off on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. Presented by Leinenkugel’s, the event will feature “traditional Oktoberfest contests and games, seasonal beers, great food, prizes, and live entertainment.” General admission tickets are $10, and include one beverage. VIP packages are also available.

Cornucopia, a three-day fall festival, will follow from Oct. 15-17. Complete with seasonal food and beverages, live music, and fall crafts and activities, the family-friendly event will partner with Troostival to bring a pop-up concert to the grounds on the final day.

A trick-or-treating event is scheduled for Oct. 30, with a list of participating retail and restaurant venues to be announced. After the kids head home, the CarnEVIL Halloween Party and Bar Crawl will run from 7-10 p.m. and features 10 bars and entertainment venues at $35 per ticket.

Nov. 6 marks the return of the Wicked Wine Walk, bringing live music to 14th Street to accompany wine tastings and small plate offerings from participating vendors.

For ticket information and to see the full schedule, visit the Power and Light District events page.