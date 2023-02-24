PNC Broadway KC Announces 2023-24 Lineup

Members of the American Theatre Guild work for months to curate the perfect lineup of shows for Kansas City residents. Every season is special for PNC Broadway KC, but the 2023-24 lineup has six shows embarking on their first national tour.

“Kansas City loves the arts,” Bethany Nesbitt, the Vice President of Marketing, Sales & Operations, for American Theatre Guild says. “We have a lot of very intelligent art patrons here, so bringing the hottest shows off of Broadway is really important.”

The American Theatre Guild is a nonprofit that is dedicated to providing live theater experiences to 15 cities in the United States. The shows selected every season are cultivated for Kansas City’s unique brand of theater lover.

Starting off the 2023-24 season in Music Hall from Oct. 24-29, 2023 is To Kill a Mockingbird, bringing to life a classic story that many of us fell in love with in high school English class.

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin originally tackled this stage adaptation in 2018. It was chosen as the New York Times Critic’s Pick and hailed as “the most successful American play in Broadway history” by 60 Minutes.

From Dec. 5-10, 2023, Tina–The Tina Turner Musical will take the stage in Music Hall. This uplifting comeback story tells the journey of a woman who overcame countless obstacles to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd, this show is set to some of Tina Turner’s most beloved hits.

Girl From the North Country will be the first show of 2024, taking over the Kauffman Center Jan. 23-28. This Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of a group of wayward travelers that meet by chance at a guesthouse filled with music, life, and hope.

The musical was written and directed by Conor McPherson and features orchestrations by Simon Hale that reimagine 20 legendary songs by Bob Dylan.

Clue is a murder mystery board game brought to life in the Kauffman Center April 2-7. Six mysterious guests will have a night they never forget when someone is murdered at Boddy Manor. The play promises to keep you guessing and dying of laughter until the end.

MJ: The Musical will make its Missouri debut May 7-12 in the Music Hall. This multi-Tony Award-winning new musical centers around the making of MJ’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. However, it goes beyond the moves and voice of the legendary performer, giving a rare look at the creative mind that led him to success.

Winner of Best Musical at the 74th Tony Awards Moulin Rouge! will close out the 2023-24 season July 23-August 4 at Music Hall. Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, this show tells the love story of writer Christian and singer Satine set against the backdrop of 1899 Paris.

It is a celebration of 160 years of music, remixing songs by many famous artists including, the Police, Lorde, Madonna, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Nat King Cole, the Beatles, Dolly Parton, and David Bowie.

Season memberships include tickets to all six shows, but patrons have the opportunity to make it a seven show membership with Mamma Mia coming to the Music Hall March 5-10.

I know I’m already excitedly expecting what it will feel like to see these shows live, but we can’t forget about the 2022-23 season that has months of shows left. Tickets for Hamilton, Annie, Les Miserables, and Disney’s Aladdin are still available.

The waitlist is open now for patrons to sign up for the 2023-24 season. This will ensure you are notified when tickets will go on sale for the new lineup.