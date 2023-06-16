Pitch Pop-Up: Pool Pass

Get ready for another sweltering Midwestern summer. With upcoming block parties, backyard BBQs, and lazy days at the pool—we know you’re filling that tumbler with some kind of liquid. We’d like to suggest slugging some of these easy-to-make, thirst-quenching bevvies while the days are still long.

Pool Pass

This is an adult Capri-Sun. Truly. Passion Fruit juice is sweet and tart with vitamins C and A, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus to help rehydrate you and keep those muscles from cramping after your slip-n-slide sesh.

2 ounces cachaça

4 ounces passion fruit juice

½ lime, juiced

Shake together and serve over lots of ice, preferably in a large plastic toucan. Garnish with a lime slice.

