Pitch Pop-Up: Face Lift

Get ready for another sweltering Midwestern summer. With upcoming block parties, backyard BBQs, and lazy days at the pool—we know you’re filling that tumbler with some kind of liquid. We’d like to suggest slugging some of these easy-to-make, thirst-quenching bevvies while the days are still long.

Face Lift

You know when it’s too hot to eat? Here’s a sweet and savory non-alcoholic alternative to wet your whistle. Sodium is our friend when it’s 90 degrees.

2 ounces tequila alternative (or tequila)

½ ounce rice vinegar

½ ounce olive brine (preferably from Calestravano olives)

¼ ounce agave

1 lime, juiced

1 slice jalapeño (more if you’re feeling spicy)

Add all ingredients and shake. Serve with an olive skewer and plenty of olives on the side.

