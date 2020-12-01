Pinstripes embraces holiday season with new menu items

December has arrived and Pinstripes in Overland Park is preparing for the holiday season. The restaurant centered on “bistro, bowling, and bocce” is featuring a holiday brunch and other seasonal festivities through the new year.

Order the 5 oz. Steak & Eggs for $19 or Smoked Salman flatbread for $17. There’s no shame in ordering the decorated Reindeer Waffles whether you’re a kid or adult, so satisfy your sweet tooth for $10. This limited time menu will be offered beginning the weekend of December 12 through the weekend of January 1.

The bar features a holiday Cranberry Mule cocktail for $12. Ugly Holiday Sweater Drink Specials will also be offered, including at happy hour from open to close every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the month of December. Guests can fully embrace the holiday spirit and wear an ugly holiday sweater to match their cocktail. Those who upload a pictures in their sweater on social media platforms with the hashtag #PinstripesBBB will receive an extra surprise.

The restaurant is adding house prepared braised short ribs for $18 to their dinner menu as well as fresh baked Apple Pie, offered by the slice for $4, or an entire pie for $14. These additions will be available from now until Jan. 3, 2021.

Pinstripes is also offering a Holiday Catering Menu, with each platter serving 6-8 guests. Entrees include Braised Boneless Short Rib, Maple Glazed Ham, Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib; sides of Housemade Stuffing, Calabrian Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts; dessert platters of Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie; and a variety of Holiday Lunchboxes for the whole team. Place your order through their website or email.

Give the gift of a good meal with a Pinstripes gift card. The latest deal offers an additional $50 bonus when purchasing a $100 gift card, or $25 bonus when purchasing a $50 gift card. The offer is available from now until Dec. 31, 2020. Gift cards can be purchased online or any of the restaurant’s 13 locations across the country. The redemption of bonus cards is through Mar. 31, 2021.

Pinstripes is also offering a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2020. The evening will offer live music, party favors and surprise giveaways, as well as complimentary champagne toasts for all guests and complimentary sparkling juice or cider for kids. There will also be a New Year’s Eve display to show social media you’re doing something to celebrate! Though reservations are highly recommended, walk-ins are also allowed.

Pinstripes Overland Park is open 11:30 am-9 pm Monday through Thursday, 11:30 am-10 pm on Friday, 10 am-10 pm on Saturday, and 10 am-9 pm on Sunday.