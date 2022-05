The Hu

with the Haunt

The Truman

Wednesday, May 4

Mongolian heavy metal band The Hu brought their mix of traditional folk and heavy rock to the Truman last night, touring in support of their 2019 debut The Gereg, as well as playing new tracks from their as-yet-unreleased sophomore album. Florida rockers the Haunt opened.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

The Hu

The Haunt