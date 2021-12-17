Photos + setlist: Old Crow Medicine Show covered it all at the Uptown

Old Crow Medicine Show

with Molly Tuttle

Uptown Theater

Thursday, December 16

Last night at the Uptown, the raucous country bluegrass of Old Crow Medicine Show filled the venue. After an opening set which started with a lot of their older barn-burner, swinging tunes, the band moved into several covers also like the seasonly-appropriate sounds of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make it Through December,” along with The Rolling Stones “Honky Tonk Women,” and John Prine’s “Paradise.” This also marked the first time Kansas City audiences got to hear the title track to OCMS’ upcoming album, Paint This Town.

Opener Molly Tuttle took lead on a couple of songs late in the set, after an opening collection of tracks which included a cover of her own, Rancid’s “Olympia, WA.”

Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to capture everything.

Old Crow Medicine Show setlist

Tell It To Me

Alabama High Test

Down Home Girl

Humdinger

Tennessee Bound

Raise a Ruckus (traditional)

Tear It Down (traditional)

Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise

Big Time in the Jungle

Shout Mountain Music

8 Dogs, 8 Banjos

James River Blues

Paint This Town

CC Rider

Hard to Tell

Paradise (John Prine cover)

Tiger Rag (Original Dixieland Jazz Band cover)

If We Make It Through December (Merle Haggard cover)

Honky Tonk Women (The Rolling Stones cover)

Hard Travelin’ (Woody Guthrie cover)

Flicker & Shine

Big Backyard (The Molly Tuttle Band cover) (Molly Tuttle on lead)

Take ‘Em Away (Molly Tuttle on lead)

Wagon Wheel

Cocaine Habit (traditional)

—

Helpless (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young cover)

(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!) (Beastie Boys cover)

Linus & Lucy (Vince Guaraldi Trio cover)

Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (William MacEwan cover)

