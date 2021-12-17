Photos + setlist: Old Crow Medicine Show covered it all at the Uptown
Old Crow Medicine Show
with Molly Tuttle
Uptown Theater
Thursday, December 16
Last night at the Uptown, the raucous country bluegrass of Old Crow Medicine Show filled the venue. After an opening set which started with a lot of their older barn-burner, swinging tunes, the band moved into several covers also like the seasonly-appropriate sounds of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make it Through December,” along with The Rolling Stones “Honky Tonk Women,” and John Prine’s “Paradise.” This also marked the first time Kansas City audiences got to hear the title track to OCMS’ upcoming album, Paint This Town.
Opener Molly Tuttle took lead on a couple of songs late in the set, after an opening collection of tracks which included a cover of her own, Rancid’s “Olympia, WA.”
Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to capture everything.
Old Crow Medicine Show setlist
Tell It To Me
Alabama High Test
Down Home Girl
Humdinger
Tennessee Bound
Raise a Ruckus (traditional)
Tear It Down (traditional)
Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise
Big Time in the Jungle
Shout Mountain Music
8 Dogs, 8 Banjos
James River Blues
Paint This Town
CC Rider
Hard to Tell
Paradise (John Prine cover)
Tiger Rag (Original Dixieland Jazz Band cover)
If We Make It Through December (Merle Haggard cover)
Honky Tonk Women (The Rolling Stones cover)
Hard Travelin’ (Woody Guthrie cover)
Flicker & Shine
Big Backyard (The Molly Tuttle Band cover) (Molly Tuttle on lead)
Take ‘Em Away (Molly Tuttle on lead)
Wagon Wheel
Cocaine Habit (traditional)
—
Helpless (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young cover)
(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!) (Beastie Boys cover)
Linus & Lucy (Vince Guaraldi Trio cover)
Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (William MacEwan cover)
