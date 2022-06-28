Photos: Royals vs. Athletics

After a successful week-long outing in California, taking the series from both the Athletics and Angels, the Royals dropped the home series against the Athletics winning only one game out of the three this past weekend, with the only win coming on Friday after the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Tournament took place earlier that afternoon.

The team was lifted up by the bat of Right Fielder Edward Olivares’ two home runs that lead to the 3-1 win and the return of the 2009 Cy Young winner Zack Greinke from the Injured Reserve list to get his first win of the 2022 Season, getting four strikeouts as well.

On Monday, it was announced that the Royals’ First Baseman/DH Carlos Santana was traded to the Seattle Mariners for two right-handed pitchers. The Royals take on the Texas Rangers Monday—Wednesday at Kauffman, and then the next home stand will be against the Cleveland Guardians on July 8th.