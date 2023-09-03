Photos: Royals obliterate Red Sox in 13-2 victory on Friday night

On Friday night, the Kansas City Royals absolutely pummeled the Boston Red Sox at The K.

Jordan Lyles had one of his best outings of the season for the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven in eight innings. Salvador Perez hit his 20th homer of the season, making this his seventh season with at least 20 home runs. He trails only George Brett, who had eight 20 home run seasons, in that category in franchise history.

All photos by Tarik Sykes