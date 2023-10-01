Photos: Nothing But Thieves bring a dance party to the Truman
Nothing But Thieves
with Kid Kapichi
The Truman
Tuesday, September 26
Touring in support of their recently-released Dead End City, dancey indie rockers Nothing But Thieves took to the stage at the Truman for a sold-out Tuesday night show featuring openers Kid Kapichi. Our photographer Isabella Galvan was there to capture the experience.
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves setlist
Welcome to the DCC
Is Everybody Going Crazy?
Tomorrow Is Closed
Broken Machine
Real Love Song
You Know Me Too Well
City Haunts
I Was Just a Kid
Sorry
Do You Love Me Yet?
Ce n’est Rien / Gods / Number 13 (Instrumental)
Unperson
Phobia
Green Eyes :: Siena
Trip Switch
Futureproof
Impossible
Pop The Balloon
—
Amsterdam
Overcome
Kid Kapichi