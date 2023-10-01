Photos: Nothing But Thieves bring a dance party to the Truman

Nothing But Thieves

with Kid Kapichi

The Truman

Tuesday, September 26

Touring in support of their recently-released Dead End City, dancey indie rockers Nothing But Thieves took to the stage at the Truman for a sold-out Tuesday night show featuring openers Kid Kapichi. Our photographer Isabella Galvan was there to capture the experience.

Nothing But Thieves

Nothing But Thieves setlist

Welcome to the DCC

Is Everybody Going Crazy?

Tomorrow Is Closed

Broken Machine

Real Love Song

You Know Me Too Well

City Haunts

I Was Just a Kid

Sorry

Do You Love Me Yet?

Ce n’est Rien / Gods / Number 13 (Instrumental)

Unperson

Phobia

Green Eyes :: Siena

Trip Switch

Futureproof

Impossible

Pop The Balloon

—

Amsterdam

Overcome

Kid Kapichi