Photos: More snaps from the Chiefs Kingdom parade of champions

Drone shot of the assembled crowd outside Union Station for the Super Bowl victory parade. // Photo by Jim Nimmo
Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second Super Bowl win in three years with the Parade of Champions downtown.
Going from Grand Boulevard and 6th Street and ending at Union Station, an estimated 800,000 to 1 million people showed up to hear speeches from players, a musical performance by Tech N9ne, and even a bewildering appearance by Governor Mike Parson.
Our photographer Jim Nimmo was there to capture everything:
