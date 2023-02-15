Chiefs celebrate second Super Bowl victory in three years with Feb. 15 Parade of Champions

At 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, the second Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in three years began on Grand Boulevard at 6th street and went south to Pershing Road. An estimated 500,000 to 1 million people have traveled to downtown Kansas City to spectate, based on the roughly 800,000 people who attended the 2020 Chiefs Victory Parade, when the weather was colder.

The Parade of Champions turned west on Pershing Road and proceeded to Union Station. The parade concluded with an hour-long “victory rally” around 1:45 p.m. The victory rally was staged in front of Union Station, with the National WWI Museum and Memorial hosting viewing opportunities on its north lawn.

The parade itself was comprised of KC-spirited vehicles, including three double-decker buses painted in Chiefs team colors, emblazoned with the Chiefs arrowhead logo and text reading “WORLD CHAMPS.” The buses transported Chiefs players and personnel as they greeted the crowd from their place in the celebratory procession. The Lombardi Trophy was on display, held aloft by Coach Andy Reid from atop one of the buses, as the players proceeded down the parade route. Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes carried the AFC Championship trophy with him during the parade.

Fans started gathering downtown in anticipation hours in advance despite the cool a.m. temperatures, and former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles pumped up the crowd at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power and Light District ahead of the parade. Fountains downtown were dyed red in a display of Chiefs pride. Players were allowed to interact with the crowd such as giving high fives and handshakes, which was prohibited in the 2020 parade.

Attendees provided their on-the-ground perspectives on Twitter:

The parade ended with an hour-long “victory rally” around 1:45 p.m. The rally featured speeches from Chiefs players, Coach Andy Reid, Mayor Quinton Lucas, Governor Mike Parson, and other notable KC public figures. The Chiefs cheerleaders performed a pom-pom dance number and Tech N9ne also performed a musical set.

The parade was not presented without criticism, though.

Representative Manny Abarca was one of many who tweeted about the Tomahawk Chop, which, despite requests for change from activists and Indigenous people, was encouraged at the parade multiple times.