Photos: Minneapolis’ Time Room transports to Replay
June 27, 2023 rock gig in LFK with support from 24hr Video, Discotek Mama, and June Henry.
Time Room
With support from 24hr Video / Discotek Mama / June Henry
Replay Lounge
June 27, 2023
Time Room is a Minneapolis rock act that swung through LFK earlier this week. Local acts, 24hr Video, Discotek Mama, and June Henry opened. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.
Time Room
24hr Video
Discotek Mama
June Henry