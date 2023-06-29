Photos: Minneapolis’ Time Room transports to Replay

Time Room

With support from 24hr Video / Discotek Mama / June Henry

Replay Lounge

June 27, 2023

Time Room is a Minneapolis rock act that swung through LFK earlier this week. Local acts, 24hr Video, Discotek Mama, and June Henry opened. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Time Room

24hr Video

Discotek Mama

June Henry