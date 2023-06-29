Photos: Minneapolis’ Time Room transports to Replay

June 27, 2023 rock gig in LFK with support from 24hr Video, Discotek Mama, and June Henry.
Maura Dayton,

Time Room
With support from 24hr Video / Discotek Mama / June Henry
Replay Lounge
June 27, 2023

Time Room is a Minneapolis rock act that swung through LFK earlier this week. Local acts, 24hr Video, Discotek Mama, and June Henry opened. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Time Room

24hr Video

Discotek Mama

June Henry

