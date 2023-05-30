Photos: Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade brings absurdity to Grinders

Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade

Grinders KC

Friday, May 26

Les Claypool songs are as if Dr. Seuss wrote the lyrics while reading a Hunter S. Thompson novel. The nonsensical flow somehow perfectly makes sense when combined with musical geniusness that is comparable to that of a psychedelic Mozart. When Les Claypool was talking to the crowd after the first song, we became personally invested in every syllable.

Due to a lack of an opening act, the Frog Brigade played the entire night without a set break. When the guitar player, Shiner (better known as Sean Lennon), later played a beat that the rest of the band wasn’t following (I don’t dare say he messed up—he was just on his own brigade—Claypool stopped the song and jokingly demanded Shiner “drop and give me 20.” To Claypool’s surprise, Shiner obliged with the drummers keeping a beat.

Claypool announced his surprise by telling the crowd, mid-laugh, “I didn’t think he’d actually do it.” This was a historical show for many reasons, not least of which was Claypool covering a classic album in its entirety for the second year in a row, this time tackling Pink Floyd’s Animals after last year’s Primus set at the same venue doing Rush’s A Farewell to Kings.

The sheer magnitude of talent that poured out of those speakers is truly unexplainable. In addition to Lennon on guitar, Roger Water’s son, Harry Waters, is on keys and Kansas City native Mike Dillon is on percussion, with Kansas City saxophonist Rich Wheeler sitting in on “Rumble of the Diesel” and “One Better,” as well.

All photos by Allison Scavo (Intsta: @scavosphotos).

Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade setlist

Thela Hun Ginjeet (King Crimson cover)

David Makalaster

Highball With the Devil

Rumble of the Diesel

Cricket and the Genie (Movement I, The Delirium)

Cricket and the Genie (Movement II, Oratorio Di Cricket)

Precipitation

Up on the Roof

Cosmic Highway

Drum Solo “Extravaganza”

Pink Floyd’s Animals

Pigs on the Wing, Part 1

Dogs

Pigs (Three Different Ones)

Sheep

Pigs on the Wing, Part 2

Whamola

Buzzards of Green Hill

One Better