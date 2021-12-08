Photos: Lawrence Old Time Christmas Parade celebrates 28th year with buggies and Santa

Over the last 28 years, the Lawrence Old Fashion Christmas Parade has annually taken place on the first Saturday of December. This year was no different.

The route starts at the Douglas County Fair Grounds, winds its way up to 7th and Massachusets, before heading all the way down to 15th street, and circling back to the Fairgrounds.

The buggies featured are sponsored by businesses in the community, but physically travel from as far away as Nebraska. Buggies also pay tribute to special groups, like the Buffalo Soldiers, who were also commemorated by a group marching at the front of the parade.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz was there to capture the event.