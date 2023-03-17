Photos: Kansas City Fashion Week 2023
From wedding dresses to athleticware and cowgirl chic.
Kansas City Fashion Week set the tone at last Thursday’s sold-out show with a tribute to Kansas City, its people, and of course, the Chiefs. The lineup featured ten different designers, ranging in styles from 3Minc’s bold yet playful statement pieces to MPower’s athleticwear.
It all opened with a high-energy hip-hop performance by the iPush dance group, helmed by Manual “Lukky” Harvey. If you missed it, check out this recap of the runway from our very own Hannah Strader.
Mersea
Iron Togs
Regal Status
MPower
Vanya Designs
3Minc
Coco and Ilia
Selvage Collective
Elsi Marie
Mullin Apparel