Photos: Izzy Hedges Band brought cool indie vibes to Replay Lounge

Last night, LFK locals came out for an indie rock-filled matinee show at the Replay Lounge featuring Izzy Hedges Band, Brother Spacebear, and The Fun Guy.

The Fun Guy kicked off the show making their live debut, playing many original rock tunes and covers of The Cure, The Smiths, and the Pixies. Brother Spacebar threw fans a wild card by bringing a mix of avant-garde, industrial, hyper-pop electronic music that many received well.

Lastly, Izzy Hedges Band hit the stage to lay down some cool indie vibes to end the night. The song “Red Dress” was a crowd favorite from the Hedges, with lead singer Izzy Hedges informing the audience that they have “been working on it for a long time.”

