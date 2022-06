Holy Locust

with the Mad Kings Trio

Replay Lounge

Tuesday, May 31

On Tuesday, the apocalyptic folk-punk of New Orleans’ Holy Locust took to the outdoor stage of the Replay Lounge for a matinee show with Lawrence’s own Mad Kings. The blues-rockers performed in their typical stripped-down Mad Kings Trio format, with Holy Locust playing music from their forthcoming sophomore album.

Holy Locust

Mad Kings Trio

The crowd