Photos: Halestorm rocking Azura to kick-off Labor Day weekend

With support from The HU and Cory Marks.
Chris Ortiz,

20210903 Dsc9305

Grammy-winning hard rockers Halestorm took to the stage at Azura Amphitheater on Friday night, September 3, to kick off the Labor Day weekend with a bang. Our photographer, Chris Ortiz, was there to capture the band’s set, along with openers Cory Marks and The HU.

Halestorm setlist
Rock Show
It’s Not You
Mz. Hyde
Black Vultures
Do Not Disturb
I Am the Fire
Mayhem
Dear Daughter
Someone Like You (Adele cover)
Amen
Drum Solo
Freak Like Me
I Get Off
Love Bites (So Do I)

Back From the Dead
Uncomfortable
I Miss the Misery

 

 

 

 

Categories: Music
Tags: , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More