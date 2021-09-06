Photos: Halestorm rocking Azura to kick-off Labor Day weekend
With support from The HU and Cory Marks.
Grammy-winning hard rockers Halestorm took to the stage at Azura Amphitheater on Friday night, September 3, to kick off the Labor Day weekend with a bang. Our photographer, Chris Ortiz, was there to capture the band’s set, along with openers Cory Marks and The HU.
Halestorm setlist
Rock Show
It’s Not You
Mz. Hyde
Black Vultures
Do Not Disturb
I Am the Fire
Mayhem
Dear Daughter
Someone Like You (Adele cover)
Amen
Drum Solo
Freak Like Me
I Get Off
Love Bites (So Do I)
—
Back From the Dead
Uncomfortable
I Miss the Misery