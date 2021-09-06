Photos: Halestorm rocking Azura to kick-off Labor Day weekend

Grammy-winning hard rockers Halestorm took to the stage at Azura Amphitheater on Friday night, September 3, to kick off the Labor Day weekend with a bang. Our photographer, Chris Ortiz, was there to capture the band’s set, along with openers Cory Marks and The HU.

Halestorm setlist

Rock Show

It’s Not You

Mz. Hyde

Black Vultures

Do Not Disturb

I Am the Fire

Mayhem

Dear Daughter

Someone Like You (Adele cover)

Amen

Drum Solo

Freak Like Me

I Get Off

Love Bites (So Do I)

—

Back From the Dead

Uncomfortable

I Miss the Misery