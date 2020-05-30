Photos from Friday’s police protests in Kansas City

Jim Nimmo,

Plaza Police Protest 05 29 20 4426

Local photographer Jim Nimmo of Nemo Photography photographed the protests on Friday night in Kansas City. This was ahead of Saturday’s events which have seemingly turned disastrous. Nimmo expressed that there was a mix of incredible sincere emotional response from the community and smaller moments of bizarre disconnect. He noted that a few random participants seemed as if they didn’t belong there. As part of his discussions with local law enforcement, he was informed that many KC police are vocally supportive of the movement, and feel that the events in Minneapolis were a terrible travesty. Knowing that two sides of the community actually share more in common than not makes many of the photos included here even more upsetting.

Categories: News
Tags: , , , , , ,

