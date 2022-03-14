Photos: Flogging Molly brought an early St. Patrick’s Day to the Truman
On Friday, Celtic rockers Flogging Molly brought St. Patrick’s Day to the Truman a week early. The set dug deep into the band’s first two albums, Swagger and Drunken Lullabies, along with new cuts like “A Song of Liberty.” Alt-country band Vandoliers and Austrian ska-punks Russkaja opened.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
Flogging Molly setlist
Drunken Lullabies
The Hand of John L. Sullivan
Swagger
Selfish Man
These Times Have Got Me Drinking
The Worst Day Since Yesterday
Life in a Tenement Square
A Song of Liberty
Black Friday Rule
Float
Croppy Boy
Devil’s Dance Floor
Crushed (Hostile Nations)
If I Ever Leave This World Alive
Salty Dog
What’s Left of the Flag
The Seven Deadly Sins
Tobacco Island
