Photos: Flogging Molly brought an early St. Patrick’s Day to the Truman

Flogging Molly

with Russkaja and Vandoliers

The Truman

Friday, March 11

On Friday, Celtic rockers Flogging Molly brought St. Patrick’s Day to the Truman a week early. The set dug deep into the band’s first two albums, Swagger and Drunken Lullabies, along with new cuts like “A Song of Liberty.” Alt-country band Vandoliers and Austrian ska-punks Russkaja opened.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Flogging Molly

Flogging Molly setlist

Drunken Lullabies

The Hand of John L. Sullivan

Swagger

Selfish Man

These Times Have Got Me Drinking

The Worst Day Since Yesterday

Life in a Tenement Square

A Song of Liberty

Black Friday Rule

Float

Croppy Boy

Devil’s Dance Floor

Crushed (Hostile Nations)

If I Ever Leave This World Alive

Salty Dog

What’s Left of the Flag

The Seven Deadly Sins

—

Tobacco Island

Russkaja

Vandoliers

The crowd