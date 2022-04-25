Photos: Flights of Fancy Mega Kite Festival

The phrase, “Go fly a kite,” took on a whole new meaning this Sunday in Lee’s Summit as thousands of local residents flocked to the hilltop campus of Metropolitan Community College- Longview to do exactly that—fly a kite.

Starting in 2006, MCC Longview campus began hosting the annual Flights of Fancy Mega Kite Festival in conjunction with Great American Kites and Events every year. People bring their own kites, purchase them from vendors, or just sit and watch fly on the hill.

The professional’s field is run by Sean Beaver of Great American Kites and Events. They provide displays of large kites for events and fundraisers, but as he likes to put it, “Our core business is community engagement, bringing families together. I mean, really what else is everybody going to do on a Sunday?”

He went on to explain that his company is in the amazing memory business by flying the world’s largest kites while getting kids off their phones and outside.

