Fit For A King

with Alpha Wolf and Northlane

The Granada

Monday, February 27, 2023

After a two-day reschedule due to inclement weather, metalcore bands Fit For A King, Alpha Wolf, and Northlane took The Granada by storm on Monday night. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos) was there to capture the experience.

Northlane

Alpha Wolf

Fit For A King