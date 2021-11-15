Photos: Día de los Muertos parade at Mattie Rhodes Center

For almost 20 years in Kansas City’s West Side neighborhood, the Mattie Rhodes Center hosts a parade–and opens up its gallery–for the Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos).

Tiny decorative sugar skulls are handed out to children all night, and a collective of food trucks awaits everyone at the end of the parade route.

As one employee of the center explains: “If the skulls are scary, then it’s Halloween. If the skulls are laughing and singing, it’s Día de los Muertos.”

It’s an odd twist this year, as the traditional altars alternate between mourning those lost to the pandemic, and urging the living to get vaccinated. It’s also one of the only places in the city where you can find the crossover between the Hispanic community, Blue Lives Matter flags, and a holiday full of joy.

Our photographer Jim Nimmo captured the essence of the night in this photo gallery: