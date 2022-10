Dead Poet Society

with BRKN LOVE

The Bottleneck

Sunday, October 23

Dead Poet Society brought The Tour That Never Ends to the Bottleneck with support from Spinefarm Records labelmates BRKN LOVE. The Bottleneck was a perfect venue for this tour, resulting in a very intimate and well put-together pair of performances from the alt-rockers. Barry Meitler (find him on Instagram and Facebook) was there to capture it all.

Dead Poet Society

BRKN LOVE