Dead On Collision // Sarkatha // Death Pig

Replay Lounge

August 10, 2023

Sarkatha and Death Pig are bands from Lawrence and Dead on Collision is from KCMO. They brought a rollicking good time to the Replay in LFK last night. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Dead On Collision

Sarkatha

Death Pig