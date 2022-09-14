Photos: Dance in the Park 2022

After an initial rainout the day before, Roanoke Park hosted “Dance in the Park” on Sunday, Sept. 11. This was the 23rd annual event that was put together by City in Motion Dance Theater with funding contributed by the Missouri Arts Council, KC Parks Partners, Roanoke Park Conservancy, and more.

The two-hour show was emceed by Darron Story and highlighted a full list of performers, including AileyCamp, who kicked off the event with a youth preshow. Act one involved the Python Drill Team, the Mavka Ukrainian Dance Group, Störling Conservatory of Dance, the Kansas City Canaries, and the Kansas City Irish Dance Company.

Act two was slightly different, putting a more modern twist on dance for the audience, who came from around the world to see the performance. Studios included the City in Motion Dance Theater, Kansas City Dance Collective, Golden Onyx Performance Troupe, Owen/Cox Dance Group, and the Grupo Folklorico Izcalli.

More information about the troupes and the City in Motion Dance Theater can be found at cityinmotion.org.