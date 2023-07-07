Photos: Cops shut down Toilet Bowl power violence punk show
Sets from Animals on LSD and Dead on Collision went well. Kansas' Digester never made it to stage. Ope.
Animals on LSD, Dead on Collision, and Digester (cancelled by cops)
Toilet Bowl
July 6, 2023
Animals on LSD from Des Moines swung through LFK and played punk venue The Toilet Bowl along with Dead on Collision. The evening of power violence was supposed to include Digester, but for the first time in the venue’s history a double set of noise complaints shut down the event early. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos) was there to capture the experience.
Animals on LSD
Dead on Collision