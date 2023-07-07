Photos: Cops shut down Toilet Bowl power violence punk show

Sets from Animals on LSD and Dead on Collision went well. Kansas' Digester never made it to stage. Ope.
Maura Dayton,

Dsc0259

Animals on LSD, Dead on Collision, and Digester (cancelled by cops)
Toilet Bowl
July 6, 2023

Animals on LSD from Des Moines swung through LFK and played punk venue The Toilet Bowl along with Dead on Collision. The evening of power violence was supposed to include Digester, but for the first time in the venue’s history a double set of noise complaints shut down the event early. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos) was there to capture the experience.

Screenshot 2023 07 07 At 92832 Am

Animals on LSD

Dead on Collision

Categories: Music
Tags: , , , , ,

More