Photos: Chevelle with Stellar Circuits at Uptown Theater

Rockers Chevelle (with Stellar Circuits) came through town last night on their N.I.R.A.T.I.A.S. Tour and hit up The Uptown Theater. Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.

Setlist from Chevelle:

An Island

Door to Door Cannibals

Self Destructor

Vitamin R (Leading Us Along)

Jars

Joyride (Omen)

Face to the Floor

Verruckt

Young Wicked

The Clincher

Hunter Eats Hunter

Test Test…Enough

Hats Off to the Bull

An Evening With El Diablo

Send the Pain Below

Encore:

The Red

Comfortable Liar

Mars Siumula

I Get It