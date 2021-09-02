Photos: Chevelle with Stellar Circuits at Uptown Theater
Rockers Chevelle (with Stellar Circuits) came through town last night on their N.I.R.A.T.I.A.S. Tour and hit up The Uptown Theater. Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.
Setlist from Chevelle:
An Island
Door to Door Cannibals
Self Destructor
Vitamin R (Leading Us Along)
Jars
Joyride (Omen)
Face to the Floor
Verruckt
Young Wicked
The Clincher
Hunter Eats Hunter
Test Test…Enough
Hats Off to the Bull
An Evening With El Diablo
Send the Pain Below
Encore:
The Red
Comfortable Liar
Mars Siumula
I Get It