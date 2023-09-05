Photos: Cannons bring dreamy indie electropop to a sold-out Truman
Cannons
with Jane Leo and New Constellations
The Truman
Thursday, August 30
Kicking off the Labor Day weekend party a night early, Los Angeles indie/dream/electro-pop band Cannons played a sold-out show at the Truman, pulling from their 2017 debut, Night Drive, all the way through last year’s Fever Dream, alongside cuts from their forthcoming full-length, Heartbeat Highway.
Austin dark pop act Jane Leo and Portland’s electro-pop duo New Constellations opened. Our photographer Isabella Galvan was there to capture it all.
Cannons
Cannons setlist
Shadows
Come Alive
Talk Talk
Can You Feel My Heart
Bad Dream
Love Chained
Sweeter
Bright Lights
Hurricane
Lightning
Heartbeat Highway
Ruthless
Spells
It’s You
Loving You
Purple Sun
Fire for You
—
Desire
Evening Star
Jane Leo
New Constellations