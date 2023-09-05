Photos: Cannons bring dreamy indie electropop to a sold-out Truman

Cannons

with Jane Leo and New Constellations

The Truman

Thursday, August 30

Kicking off the Labor Day weekend party a night early, Los Angeles indie/dream/electro-pop band Cannons played a sold-out show at the Truman, pulling from their 2017 debut, Night Drive, all the way through last year’s Fever Dream, alongside cuts from their forthcoming full-length, Heartbeat Highway.

Austin dark pop act Jane Leo and Portland’s electro-pop duo New Constellations opened. Our photographer Isabella Galvan was there to capture it all.

Cannons

Cannons setlist

Shadows

Come Alive

Talk Talk

Can You Feel My Heart

Bad Dream

Love Chained

Sweeter

Bright Lights

Hurricane

Lightning

Heartbeat Highway

Ruthless

Spells

It’s You

Loving You

Purple Sun

Fire for You

—

Desire

Evening Star

Jane Leo

New Constellations