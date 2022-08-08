Photos: Breakaway’s KC debut got it lit at Azura this weekend

Starting in Columbus, Ohio, in 2013, the Breakaway Music Festival has expanded several times to become two days of shows in North Carolina and Michigan, alongside its home state.

When the company behind it, Prime Social Group, announced the return of its “critically-acclaimed multi-city, genre-blending” festival earlier this year, not only was Breakaway expanding to Kansas City, but the festival would be kicking off here.

With a lineup featuring the best and brightest in electronic and dance music, such as The Chainsmokers, Illenium, Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Cordae, Sidepiece, San Holo, Bryce Vine, Chris Lorenzo, Yung Bae, and so many many more, we sent our photographer, Archana Sundar, to Breakaway’s KC debut to capture the sights from both days.

Friday, August 5

Illenium

Alison Wonderland

San Holo

Trivecta

The crowd

Saturday, August 6

The Chainsmokers

Yung Bae

NGHTMRE

Bryce Vine

Cordae

DROELOE

Tsu Nami

Silent disco

The crowd